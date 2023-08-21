Covering Green Country: Sand Springs

HISTORY:

A town sitting west of Tulsa, Oklahoma businessman Charles Page founded Sand Springs in 1908.

Historians say Page envisioned the town to be a home for orphaned children when he purchased 160 acres of land. The city's history goes back even further — a group of Cherokees can be traced back to the area in 1826. This was before the land was given to the Creek through a treaty with the two tribes.

Sand Springs officially incorporated as a city in 1912, with around 400 citizens. The name came from Creek Indian phrase “Oktahv Uekiwv,” which means sand water and described a large spring on the property.

TODAY:

Sand Springs is now home to around 20,000 residents.

The city's largest employer is the Sand Springs Public School district, with five elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools.

Mayor Jim Spoon has been serving the community since 2019.

THINGS TO DO:

Sand Springs is home to part of the Keystone Lake and the Keystone Ancient Forrest.

The Case Community Center is a 26,000 square-foot multi-purpose facility with a skate park, splash pads, walking trails and BMX tracks.

