Covering Green Country: Owasso

Owasso is northeast of Tulsa, split between Rogers and Tulsa County.

The city began as a settlement in 1881 in the Cooweescoowee District of the Cherokee Nation. The settlement was known as the Elm Creek settlement because it was along Elm Creek, a tributary of Bird Creek.

The first recorded settler was H.T. (Tole) Richardson and city was incorporated in 1904. Owasso experienced a big oil and natural gas boom in 1905 after oil was discovered in the area.

It's unclear whether Owasso originated from the Osage or Cherokee. The word is interpreted as "the end" or "the turn around" because a rail line ended there.

Today, Owasso is booming and home to nearly 40,000 people — a 34% increase from the 2010 US Census. In fact, several studies have named Owasso one of the fastest growing cities in the state in years past.

Owasso Public Schools serves just over 9,000 students at 13 different schools. A large ram can be seen from across the city on a water tower to symbolize the school's mascot. Before Owasso proudly dawned the mascot around town in the 1950s, they were the Owls.

OPS has also sent 16 baseball players to the MLB.

Owasso has several parks and outdoor areas to enjoy including Rayola Park and Centennial Park. The majority of shops and restaurants in town can be found along 86th Street North.



