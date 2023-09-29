Covering Green Country: Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — A city of just over 10,000, Coweta sits in the valley of the Arkansas River in Wagoner County.

Thirty miles southeast of Tulsa, the city is intersected by State Highways 72 and 51. The area, now known as Coweta, was first settled by Muscogee around 1840.

The name Coweta comes from Presbyterian minister Robert M. Loughridge, who opened a Creek Nation mission school called Koweta in 1843.

Oklahoma Historical Society

The name honored a town in Georgia in the Creek Nation.

On May 24, 1897, the U.S. Post Office Department established a post office in the town. In 1901, Coweta was incorporated, and H. H. Lane served as mayor.

Oklahoma Historical Society

In 1902 and 1903, the Missouri, Kansas, and Texas Railway, known as the Katy, built a line from near Muskogee through Tulsa, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.



Today, the city's largest employers are Coweta Public Schools, Wal-Mart, and City Hall.

Coweta Public Schools is the 29th largest school district in Oklahoma and is the largest in Wagoner County.

