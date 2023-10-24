Covering Green Country: Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Originally only 160 acres in 1906, Bixby is now home to 29,200 people and spans 26 square miles south of Tulsa.

The city gets its name from Tams Bixby, a member of the Dawes Commission and its chair from 1903.

Bixby sits in Creek Nation territory and became a stop along the Midland Valley Railroad, which historians say turned the small community into a real town.

"The "new" town grew rapidly, and by April 1905, it had Baptist and Christian churches, two schools, several fraternal lodges, a branch of the Anti-Horse Thief Association, and a Good Roads Association group," according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Bixby is home to NFL player David Baas, NASCAR racer Tanner Berryhill, and country music singer Corey Kent.

Bixby gained the nickname "The Garden Spot of Oklahoma" for its agrarian heritage.

The Washington-Irving Memorial Park & Arboretum is a beautiful way for visitors to get outside. The park also honors the victims of 9/11 with a special memorial made from parts of the Twin Towers.

Bixby High School opened its doors in 1909. A new high school is being built and is expected to open in 2024. BHS officials talked about the difference between the first high school and the new one being built.

"That first two-story brick building included about ten classrooms, housed about 70 students, and cost approximately $50,000 to build," officials said. "This new 200,000 sq ft building will house about 1,700 students in about 60 classrooms and cost close to $70 million dollars."

