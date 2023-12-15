Judge dismisses Hooper v. City of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A judge in the Northern District of Oklahoma dismissed the long and complicated lawsuit between Justin Hooper and the City of Tulsa on Dec. 15.

The case began when Hooper received a $150 traffic ticket from a Tulsa police officer, but since Hooper is a tribal member, he argued the ticket should be dismissed as only tribal police officers and federal officers have jurisdiction. This is based on the McGirt decision.

Previous coverage >>> US Circuit Court rules in favor of Tulsa man

The City of Tulsa used Section 14 of the Curtis Act to claim it does have jurisdiction for municipal violations within the city, no matter who violates it.

The judge's ruling decided that Section 14 of the Curtis Act no longer applies to Tulsa and therefore, Tulsa no longer has jurisdiction over municipal violations committed by its Native residents.

This is a developing story.

