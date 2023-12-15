Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge dismisses Hooper v. City of Tulsa

Tulsa police
KJRH
Tulsa police
Posted at 12:56 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 14:29:16-05

TULSA, Okla. — A judge in the Northern District of Oklahoma dismissed the long and complicated lawsuit between Justin Hooper and the City of Tulsa on Dec. 15.

The case began when Hooper received a $150 traffic ticket from a Tulsa police officer, but since Hooper is a tribal member, he argued the ticket should be dismissed as only tribal police officers and federal officers have jurisdiction. This is based on the McGirt decision.

The City of Tulsa used Section 14 of the Curtis Act to claim it does have jurisdiction for municipal violations within the city, no matter who violates it.

The judge's ruling decided that Section 14 of the Curtis Act no longer applies to Tulsa and therefore, Tulsa no longer has jurisdiction over municipal violations committed by its Native residents.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7