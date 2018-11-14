Couple claims contractor scammed them

TULSA - An elderly couple is baffled after they say a contractor scammed them out of thousands of dollars.

Paul Scott and his wife needed a new shed built.

They chose a contractor from Gen-1 construction" named Kyle Jones.

They say Jones took some of the money upfronts but never finished.

Scott says he found out Kyle actually goes by Ky and found Jones has a long list of small claims cases against him--including an outstanding felony warrant associated with one of those cases.

The couple now says they're forced to get rid of the things they planned to store in the shed.

This stuff has been in your family for years and years you know generations, two or three generations and to have to part with it...Which that looks like what we're going to have to do.

Scott contacted the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office but was told it's a civil matter, and he'll have to take it to small claims court.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: