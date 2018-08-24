MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A video posted on the Muskogee War Memorial - Home of the USS Batfish's Facebook page this week is causing a lot of excitement.

Executive Director Brent Trout was in New Jersey this week exploring and visiting a site where another World War II submarine was on display.

Trout said the home of the USS Ling was being foreclosed on and wanted to see what his Muskogee-based organization could do to preserve the artifacts and possibly save the ship too.

Trout's post has gone viral and spurred the conversation... could the USS Ling have a future home sitting right next to the USS Batfish?

