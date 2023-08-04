Correctional center celebrates graduation for prison-based education

HOMINY, Okla. — Tulsa Community College Corrections Education Program held its 2023 Commencement on August 4.

The graduation ceremony honored inmates at Dick Conner Correctional Center who pursued education while serving time.

A total of 14 men were awarded associate degrees, and 10 received their GEDs. Friends and family attended the event, which featured guest speakers and musicians.

Darrell Elliott, a graduate who achieved an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts, said he enjoyed all school subjects, with Composition being his favorite.

“We can get out and be productive members of society, or we can go back out and be menaces," said Elliott. "I promise you, I won’t be that. That's what this opportunity gives me.”

After release, he aspires to be an event planner and continue to earn higher degrees. He says he'd like to attend OSU-Tulsa.

