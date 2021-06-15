Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cooling stations open in Tulsa

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:19:50-04

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures are rising this summer in Green Country and some cooling stations are open to give people a place to get some relief.

There are three places open:

Tulsa County Social Services
2401 Charles Page Blvd
HOURS: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission
506 N Cheyenne
HOURS: 24/7

Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver
HOURS: 24/7 (Capacity limits are in place)

The last few days qualified for Medical Heat Alerts. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool if you have to get out in the heat.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7