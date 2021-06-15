Cooling stations open in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Temperatures are rising this summer in Green Country and some cooling stations are open to give people a place to get some relief.

There are three places open:

Tulsa County Social Services

2401 Charles Page Blvd

HOURS: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission

506 N Cheyenne

HOURS: 24/7

Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver

HOURS: 24/7 (Capacity limits are in place)

The last few days qualified for Medical Heat Alerts. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool if you have to get out in the heat.

