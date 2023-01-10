Consumer Reports: More inclined sleeper deaths

Almost four years after a Consumer Reports investigation prompted the recall of millions of popular infant inclined sleep products—including the Fisher-Price Rock ’n Play—more child deaths have been linked to them. How is this possible? Consumer Reports and other product safety experts say companies aren’t doing enough to warn parents of the danger.

Fisher-Price and Kids2 infant inclined sleepers were recalled in the spring of 2019 after the CR investigation revealed at least 32 deaths linked to the products. Since then, the number of deaths has tripled.

New information just released is a stark reminder that these dangerous sleep products are still in use. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that since the recall, at least eight babies have reportedly died in Fisher-Price’s Rock ’n Play Sleeper and four have died in the Kids2 sleepers, bringing the total number of deaths for both sleepers to more than 100.

These sleepers position an infant on an inclined sleeping surface, which increases the risk of suffocation if the baby’s head drops forward.

The news that additional infants have died means that even while the inclined sleepers can’t be sold legally, they’re still being used in people’s homes.

When a product is recalled, it’s the manufacturer’s responsibility to get it out of stores and alert people who already own it to stop using it immediately. And safety experts say that they just haven’t seen Fisher-Price or Kids2 do enough.

According to Mattel, Fisher-Price’s parent company, as of last March only 9.5 percent of the Rock ’n Play sleepers had been accounted for since the recall. In other words, more than 4 million recalled sleepers are potentially still in use.

Mattel says Fisher-Price “has worked diligently to remove all recalled products from the market” since the recall of the Rock ’n Play in 2019. Kids2 didn’t respond to a request for comment from Consumer Reports.

To keep your baby safe, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that you put him or her to bed only in products that meet federal safety requirements for infant sleep, such as a bassinet, crib, or play yard.

If you’re having a hard time getting your infant to sleep, ask your pediatrician for tips rather than using an unsafe positioning product.

The CPSC recommends that if you see one of these recalled sleepers for sale, report it to the agency at SaferProducts.gov.

