Construction to revitalize downtown Sand Springs to begin

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Downtown Sand Springs is about to get a facelift.

On Monday, the city will begin the first phase of a three phase downtown streetscape project to beautify the area. This project has been in the works since late 2021.

“Downtown Sand Springs is a great place to shop and eat. There’s a lot of great options,” said Sarah Mercado, co-owner of Boulder Coffee.

Boulder Coffee sits on Main St. between First and Second St. which is in the heart of downtown Sand Springs where the streetscape project will take place.

With new businesses in downtown, the area has attracted a lot more people than it used to.

That mean it’s now time for downtown to get some much needed TLC.

Which is something Sarah Mercado is excited about.

“It's going to help bring a lot more people down here because it's going to be a lot more ascetically pleasing,” she said.

The project will include new light poles, new sidewalks, enhanced landscape and most of all a new lighted crosswalk half way down the block going from one side of Main St. to the other right in front of the Boulder Coffee shop.

"We have a lot of people that are crossing the street and it can get dangerous with not using crosswalks,"Mercado said. "It's also kind of hard to see out there so that will help with that."

The city said the project is about more than just making the area walkable.

“It’s also to just really help the businesses and their growth as well," said Chloe Haroldson with the City of Sand Springs. "It’s a beautifying process so things like festivals or christmas events, they are going to be a lot more accessible. We are going to have more electricity so it’s going to be easier for food trucks or vendors come too.”

Mercado agrees. She believes the updates will make events downtown go smoother.

While the construction might be an inconvenience, Mercado said businesses have worked out plans to make things easier on customers and in the end it will all be worth it.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the end result,” Mercado said.

Phase one of this project is expected to be completed in 120 days which is around the end of August, beginning of September.

