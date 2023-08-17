Construction of Catoosa safety complex hits milestones, excites community

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa safety crews say construction at the new Hamby Lynch Public Safety Complex is coming along well.

The city's fire and police departments currently operate out of much smaller quarters.

"Everything's tight" said Catoosa Fire Chief, Denus Benton.

When the two departments move to their new headquarters, their spaces will more than double their sizes on a nine-acre compound.

Situated at the corner of East Pine Street and North 193rd Avenue, the new facility is expected to reduce response times.

"We have a major road we can get on" said Benton.

Locals are also looking forward to the complex.

"We're really excited about it. We think it'll really help the community. It'll quicken response times" said Melissa Blevins, co-owner of Margo's Eats & Sweets.

"It'll be easier, of course, on our law enforcement and our firefighters, who work really hard for us."

Benton says they expect construction to complete in early 2024.

