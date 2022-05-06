Tulsa construction company hopes surveillance video will help catch trailer thieves

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa construction company is hoping surveillance video will help them catch two thieves who stole an expensive trailer.

“If somebody wants something bad enough, they’re going to take it unfortunately,” said Brett Rogers, Project Manager at Reco Construction.

Reco Construction sits near 41st and Sheridan. On April 29, two thieves stole a trailer from the business.

It’s not the first time they’ve dealt with a trailer theft.

The company made a slew of safety changes after the previous theft. They made sure their cameras were updated, and they have barbed wire and a heavy-duty fence.

That didn’t stop thieves last Friday night.

Surveillance video shows two men using a grinder to break the lock on the fence. They use their pickup truck to attach the trailer and then take off.

It only took a matter of minutes, and it’s a crime Rogers says is frustrating.

“We were shocked to find out it happened Friday right after we left in broad daylight instead of in the middle of the night when you would think something like that would happen,” said Rogers.

He says the theft was orchestrated and professional. Surveillance video from two hours before the crime shows a maroon Tahoe back up to the gate and take a long look at the trailer.

Then around 7:45 p.m., two men with their faces covered pull up in a pickup truck knowing exactly where to go.

“They knew what they were doing," said Rogers. "They were fast at it. They’d done it before. They knew how to operate the trailer."

The construction company works on projects all over Tulsa. They say the trailer was vital to their operation.

“When we’re not able to move our equipment from job site to job site, it slows things down,” said Rogers.

It’s the second theft they’ve dealt with in two years. Their neighboring business lost three trailers within the last year.

“I think people are out there who make this a full-time living, who make theft a part of their profession,” said Rogers.

They’re hoping someone will recognize the Tahoe, truck, or the two men.

You can call the company at 918-665-4244 or contact Tulsa police. Reco Construction is offering a $1,000 reward.

