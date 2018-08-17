Concession app to debut at Owasso football games this season

OWASSO - Ordering concessions at a high school football game became much easier in Owasso.

Long lines can deter football fans from hitting the concession stand, but Owasso High School is looking to change that by implementing the FanFood app.

The app, which is available nationwide, will be making its debut at Owasso Rams football games. Owasso is the first school using it.

The way the app works will be where you will select from the menu what you want. After paying for it on the app, it will send you a message when your items are ready and you'll go down to two designated windows to pick them up.

There will be a $1 charge per order, but your first order is free.

The concession stand, which is run by the Owasso band, will also have a digital menu.

The band is putting on a 5k Saturday, August 25. Registration and more information can be found at SignMeUp.com.

