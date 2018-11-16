Community Heroes: Tulsa firefighter Kelly Meeks

TULSA - Kelly Meeks is a Tulsa firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department.

She works full time, is the mother of two young girls and volunteers at Little House House and Meals on Wheels, two organizations that are instrumental in our community.

For 46 years, the Little Light House has been improving the quality of life for children with special needs and their families.

They have a highly trained staff, that in turn depend on hundreds of volunteers from the community.

Tulsa firefighter, Kelly Meeks, began volunteering at the Little Light House when her mother worked there.

11 years later, her mother retired and Kelly became a Tulsa Firefighter, but her work at the Little Light House didn't end.

As a full-time firefighter, and the mother of two little girls ages 7 and 4, Meeks makes time a few hours a week to volunteer.

"The more you do it the easier it is," Meeks said. "You're giving but you also get so much in return."

Kelly does everything from running errands to cleaning and office work, but her favorite thing to do is spend time with the kids of other volunteers and staff.

"I just go up to watch babies while the main teachers are on a break and pretty much just hold babies and cuddle babies and play," Meeks said.

TFD has a long history of supporting the Little Light House too.

Kelly says it's just part of the department's nature.

"The fire department's heart is to help people," Meeks said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: