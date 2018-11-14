Community helping Muskogee teacher battling cancer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- St. Joseph Catholic School in Muskogee is rallying around a beloved teacher who was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Middle school social studies teacher Kathy Gilmartin was diagnosed back in the summer.

She graduated from the school, and has been teaching there for 34 years. She's taught her own family members, and is involved in many school activities like the academic team and yearbook committee.

"The kids just love her and we knew that we had to come together as a school and a family and community to show her that she’s not alone in this," said Michelle Olshen, who is a Pre-K teacher at St. Joe's.

Staff members made nearly 150 bright pink tee shirts. Students purchased them with the proceeds going straight to Gilmartin. If you'd like to purchase one you can call the school at (918) 683-1291.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: