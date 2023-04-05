Community helping local food truck after break-in

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The owners of a local food truck say they are grateful for the community’s support after being burglarized. Kortnie and Fernando Martinez are close to celebrating their first year owning The Bayou. The two were preparing to open the business a couple of years ago… but the pandemic put the idea on hold. Until last year.

“Finally, one day we just decided to buy the food trailer,” says co-owner, Fernando Martinez.

“We were pretty much done waiting,” says Kortnie Martinez, co-owner. “We had been talking about it and finally something clicked and we were like, let’s just do it.”

The Martinez's have five children and the food truck is their sole form of income. But early this week the couple faced a setback. Tuesday morning, Fernando got a text from another business in the area, telling him the food had been broken into.

“Them saying ‘I hate to be the one to tell you this but it looks like your trailer got broken into,” says Martinez. “I could tell that at least our generator was stolen and it did look like there were some other things that were taken.”

But the couple says the Broken Arrow and surrounding communities have already helped them get back up and running. By stopping by for lunch or stopping by to donate.

“They got broken into. My family knows what it's like to be self-employed and to have something like that happen... it just kind of snowballs and affects everything else,” says Cecilia Wendland, who donated.

With the community’s help, the couple was able to buy a new generator.

“I am trying to fight back tears right now thinking about it,” says Martinez. “It’s just so heartfelt and we don’t take it lightly at all, we are so appreciative.”

