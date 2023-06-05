Community gathers to welcome Tulsa firefighter back home

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of people gathered and lined the streets to welcome Harrison Moseby home and show their support for him and his family.

Harrison Mosbey is from Owasso. He is a Tulsa firefighter and has a wife and two little girls.

On March fourth, Moseby was diagnosed with sarcoma. A very rare form of cancer. Doctors eventually had to amputate his arm, shoulder, two ribs, and clavicle because of the cancer. But on Sunday, Moseby came back home to Oklahoma.

“We are thankful for this moment, that he is able to come home today,” says Pastor Chris Wall. “He still has a long road ahead of him, but God’s given him more time and has answered a prayer right in front of our eyes.”

Dozens of people lined Main street in Collinsville and the frontage road near his neighborhood, holding posters balloons, and American flags, showing their support for Mosbey and his family.

His pastor says while he hopes the community’s support inspires Harrison, it's Harrison, who’s really inspiring them.

“To have this diagnosis as a young man has been just tough,” says Wall. “But we are watching him trust the Lord, and it’s interesting as a Pastor to walk with him. Because I taught Harrison, and now this 25-year-old man is teaching me how to trust in the lord in the most difficult of times.”

