Community comes together to host fundraiser for stolen bikes

TULSA, Okla. — Sunday afternoon, Bike Club and Phat Tire Bike Shop partnered with American Solera to host a fundraiser to replace 13 bikes that were stolen from Eugene Field Elementary School's shed earlier this week.

American Solera, Bike Club, and Phat Tire Bike Shop came together to host a fundraiser and help get these kids back on their pedals.

Organizers of the fundraiser said they hope the money raised keeps students pedaling forward.

Bike Club is an after-school program that teaches bicycle skills and safety to students from several Tulsa Public Schools. The club uses the bikes as a vehicle for mentorship and positive community engagement.

"As many Tulsa Public Students and many children you know in our state experience you know, more than their fair share of traumatic events and we didn’t want this to be you know just another trauma, you know, of any sort, you know feeling like something was taken from them so I think that’s why it was so important to kind of turn this into a positive,” Bike Club Program Manager, Lance Miller, told 2 Works for You.

Miller said the cost to replace the bikes is about 6,000 dollars. The fundraiser raised $7,200 between donations and American Solar's contribution from beer sales.

