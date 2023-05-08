Comfort dog Persis travels from Glenpool to Allen, Texas, to visit mass shooting survivors

ALLEN, Texas — The community of Allen, Texas is reeling after the murder of nine innocent people at a shopping mall Sunday in the nation's 199th mass shooting of 2023.

A furry friend from Glenpool made the four-hour drive in hopes of helping ease their pain.



Persis is a certified comfort dog with Luther Christian Charities. She has helped victims in Uvalde and even here in Tulsa after the Saint Francis shooting in 2022.

Sunday night, her handlers said they were all packed up and ready to make the drive.

Persis is one of 130 LCC K-9 comfort dogs.

