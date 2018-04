FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A college student thinks he has the answer to solve the world's hunger problem and it's all thanks to a bug.

Ross MacPherson told our sister station WPTV in Fort Lauderdale that he is pitching the idea of a "Cricket protein shake."

MacPherson says the tiny insect has big benefits.

Double the protein of beef, more calcium than milk and six times more omega 3's than salmon.

