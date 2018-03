TULSA -- A college preparatory school in east Tulsa was evacuated Thursday due to a rash that officials said was "rapidly spreading."

College Bound Academy, at 2525 South 103rd East Avenue, asked for all students to be picked up from school immediately.

Officials said 13 students and two adults were taken to the hospital in non-emergent condition.

ALL CLEAR given at College Bound Academy in Tulsa after 10 students hospitalized for “unidentified rash that is rapidly spreading.” pic.twitter.com/N1WmfW0ji5 — Travis Guillory (@TGuilloryNews) March 29, 2018

Tulsa Fire Department officials said the school has been cleared and is safe.

Executive Director of the school, Chelsea Vanacoure, said the rash may have been caused by someone's cologne or a cleaning solution.

