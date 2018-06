TULSA - A $3 million climbing facility opening its doors in Tulsa today.

A ribbon cutting kicked off all the excitment at "Climb Tulsa's" nearly 17,000 square foot building near 31st and Yale.

The facility will also include:

- Two floors of walls to climb

- Faux rock with Tulsa's only indoor repelling area

- Dedicated area for children

- Tallest and longest indoor slack line in the United States

The gym also has several insturctors for climing, yoga and fitness training.