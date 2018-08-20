Clear the Shelters 2018: 400 pets find homes

TULSA - Since 2015, over 136,000 pets have found new homes through the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign. Nearly 400 pets were adopted in Green Country over the weekend.

Saturday was the biggest pet adoption day of the year across the country.

22 Green Country animal rescue groups partnered together for the 3rd annual Clear the Shelters event.

Prospective families lined up early at the Tulsa SPCA to take their pick at hundreds of pets available.

Adoptions were free or low cost and came with up to date vaccinations, a microchip, and a spay or neuter procedure.

Volunteers were there to help families find a good fit and transition the dogs from shelter life to a loving home.

"They are coming into our rescues in our shelters sometimes from not great situations, so they've had some sort of trauma and then they come to the shelters that kind of traumatic, and then they move to a new home," Tulsa SPCA's Mindy Tiner said. "So you need to be patient and give them some time. For us, we have a trainer on staff who is always happy to talk to adopters if they're having issues and try and help them work through them."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: