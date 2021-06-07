Cleanup mode: THA hires team to remove water damage from South Haven Manor, residents evacuated

TULSA, Okla. — Heavy rain fell in parts of Green Country Monday including in west Tulsa, Sapulpa, Jenks, and Okmulgee.

The cleanup is underway in west Tulsa where floodwaters seeped into three homes at South Haven Manor on West 57 Street. Everything inside the homes is soaked. Water damage recovery teams arrived there this morning. They are trying to get everything dry again.

“About six o’clock this morning, we woke up to open our doors and water was rushing in our apartments,” said Courtney Dover.

The tenants dried up a lot of the water themselves to keep it from spreading, but they could only control so much of it.

"This morning when we woke up, there was about 10 inches of water on our floor,” Dover said.

While crews work to clean up the mess, residents also worry about potential permanent damage.

“There’s water damage all in the living room, on the carpets, in my daughter’s room, on the floor,” said Krista Lane, Dover's next-door neighbor.

South Haven Manor is owned by the Tulsa Housing Authority. Its VP of communications said they will ensure the units are safe to be lived in again.

"Three units at South Haven Apartments experienced flooding due to substantial rainfall resulting in a flash flood this morning. The water has receded and was not present in the impacted units for a significant amount of time. Our maintenance team and a contractor are on site to remediate the water and ensure the units are safe for return. We will work with the impacted residents to ensure they have what they need while their units are being worked on." Ginny Hensley, APR Vice President – Communications Housing Authority of the City of Tulsa

FEMA considers much of the Haven district to be a flood hazard area. Residents say the flood water came from Mooser Creek behind the area.

Until the drying work is done, THA is providing hotel rooms to the residents.

