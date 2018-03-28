Claremore schools in session Wednesday after bomb scare Wednesday
9:14 PM, Mar 27, 2018
CLAREMORE - Claremore Public Schools will be in session Wednesday after a bomb threat Tuesday.
Police said it all started when an anonymous person called the high school Tuesday morning, saying several campuses were being targeted.
The schools were quickly evacuated.
"It's surreal when you see shootings and you grow up in small towns and you feel like it's an us vs. them and then something like this comes to a small town and you suddenly feel like you are just as affected as the rest of the world," Claremore parent Marty Miller said.
Several agencies did sweeps of each campus and gave the all clear when they didn't find anything.
Many parents praised the school's response to the situation and for keeping their kids safe.