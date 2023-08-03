Claremore residents dealing with power outages

CLAREMORE, Okla. — With Green Country experiencing one of the hottest days of the year, several Claremore residents are experiencing power outages.

2 News spoke to several Claremore residents who say their power has been going in and out over the last couple of days. They say it’s never ideal to not have power, but especially not in this heat.

“Oh god its brutal,” says Tim Shropshire. “I mean, we have to use wash rags to keep cool. And find other means to try and stay cool.”

Tim Shropshire lives in Claremore and says he’s been having power outages since Sunday.

And he isn’t the only one.

“I literally sit in one part of my house and I’m just sitting there with a fan, fanning myself,” says Janette Reed.

Janette Reed says she’s lost power more than once, and it’s stayed off for hours. She says she has lived in Claremore since 1995 and hasn’t experienced anything like this.

We reached out to the city of Claremore who told us in a statement, the outages are due to mechanical and heat-related issues.

The statement went on to say the city “Will be working to balance the load on the three phases of substation 2. It is being done in order to help prevent future outages at this station.”

But Shropshire says he wants more to be done to fix the core issue.

“With the continuing growth of Claremore, and the things going on around here, it cannot handle that.”

