Claremore Police welcome people to utilize their Safe Exchange

CLAREMORE, Okla. — With reselling, vintage, and sustainable shopping being so popular; Claremore police want folks to stay safe while buying and selling.

“I always bring my husband with me, just for safety. Because you just have no idea who is on the other end of the computer” said Mary Baumgardner, a reseller who also works at Retro 66 Vintage Market in Claremore.

When Mary is not at work, she sees reselling personal items as a hobby, and a way to make some extra cash. Her many years of experience taught her how to spot scammers.

“People immediately responding wanting your phone number, or wanting to, or sending you like a code you need to give them. That, to me, is a tell-tale red flag”

Claremore police department wants people like Baumgardner and everyone else to stay safe when buying and selling. They welcome folks to use their safe exchange space.

The well-lit area is free and open to the public to use with 24 hour surveillance.

“We just want people to be cautious. You just never know, and so we just have one more option for them to go” said Brian Burnett, a Public Information Officer for Claremore Police Department

The space is located in the parking lot of the Claremore Police Department at 200 W 1st St, Claremore, OK 74017

