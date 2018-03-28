Claremore police make arrest in connection to bomb threat

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 44°
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - Claremore police said they have arrested a 48-year-old woman in connection to bomb threat at Claremore Public Schools Tuesday.
Police said they have arrested Stephanie Louise Montgomery.
Police said she confessed to calling in the bomb threat. Montgomery was arrested for making a terroristic threat.
Claremore Public Schools said they will have classes Wednesday.
Police said Montgomery will be booked into the Rogers County Jail later Tuesday evening.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: