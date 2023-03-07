Claremore police investigating string of vehicle break-ins

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins happening all over the city.

“The common MO, if you will, is any car that’s been left unlocked is typically checked, rummaged through and then items are stolen and it’s been kind of sporadic all over town but it’s been pretty consistent here recently,” said Claremore Police Officer Brian Burnett.

Surveillance video has caught the suspects several times but police said they’re still looking for the culprits.

“We’ve got a couple suspects that we’re looking at but it’s really hard to identify so hopefully we can get some more video or catch them in the act, obviously that would be the best thing,” Burnett said.

Burnett said the thieves haven’t caused any damage like broken windows, instead, they are targeting unlocked vehicles with valuables visible inside.

“You leave cellphones out or money or a wallet, anything of value. Even guns, we’ve had a lot of guns stolen because they leave them in their vehicle for protection and don’t lock their door. That’s just an opportunity for somebody to see that and make that vehicle a target.”

He said taking a couple of extra seconds to get valuables out of your car and locking it could save you a world of hurt.

“Just locking them up, make sure your cameras are focused on your vehicles if you’ve got them, light it up real well. And if anything occurs make sure you call us, and then just keeping those valuables tucked away or bring them in,” Burnett said.

Officer Burnett said he sees a lot of posts on social media about the break-ins. He said that even if nothing was stolen, always report any break-in of your vehicle to the police so they can better pinpoint where the thieves are, so can catch them. And again, don’t forget to lock your car.

