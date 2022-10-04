Claremore police cracking down on underage vaping

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police are cracking down on stores selling tobacco products, specifically vaping products, to minors.

In a recent sting operation, police identified three stores selling to minors.

Jennifer Cummings is a mother to three kids, two teenagers. She said vaping is a huge problem among teens and she’s happy Claremore police are working to stop it, but believes more needs to be done.

“I think I would probably be more happy with it if it would be done more often because who knows how long it’s been going on. I have a 18-year-old son, but I also have a 14-year-old daughter and that’s concerning that they’re just that free will to go in and purchase what they want,” said Cummings.

Claremore police held a sting operation late last week for three stores they said were known for selling tobacco products to underage kids. CPD sent a 16 year old into Mo Sam’s Corner, Buy and Bye, and Cali Culture to try to buy tobacco products. And four times, the teen was not ID’d and sold the products.

“You can see when kids get out of school, they go to the convenience store to get snacks. If those places are willing to sell that, that’s the first stop,” said Cummings.

Claremore Police Deputy Chief Steve Cox said they arrested four people for furnishing tobacco products to a minor. But he said they would have never had the sting without the help of the community.

“Lots of parents called, officers, our school resource officers that are in the schools and see our children everyday got information, passed it onto us,” said Cox.

Deputy Chief Cox said in each instance, the clerk acknowledged the legal age as 21, admitted to knowing the customer was underage and sold it anyway. Cummings said as a mom of teenagers, it’s important to talk to your kids and be persistent.

“I think parents at home need to stay vigilant. You need to, even though it’s uncomfortable, do your checks,” said Cummings.

Deputy Chief Cox said the department is currently in the works to set up more stings at other locations.

