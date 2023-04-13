Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan dies

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Mayor Bill Flanagan passed away Wednesday.

He is remembered fondly by his community be known as a servant to the city.

Flanagan served as mayor for nearly 10 years, stepping into the role in 2013.

He owned and operated a public accounting practice in Claremore for 35 years.

Flanagan had been struggling with his health, having to step away from his duties for a few months last year to receive treatment.

"For the past decade, Mayor Flanagan helped transform Claremore into the vibrant community we are today, driving responsible growth and business-friendly policies that created quality jobs for our community," the city said in a press release.

As the community mourns its former mayor, Deputy Mayor Herb McSpadden will serve as mayor until mayor-elect Debbie Long takes office on May 1.

