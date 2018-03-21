Claremore man's tiny home project defaced with racial slur

CLAREMORE -- A Claremore man is stunned by the racist profanity he found written on a tiny home he was building for a homeless man.

John Hoffman was surprised when he discovered the “N” word written on the door of a project he and his girlfriend were constructing. Hoffman is white and his girlfriend is black. He believes the message was aimed at their relationship.

Hoffman loves to work with his hands. His woodwork is not just a hobby but a passion that allows him to help others.

“I’ve got a soft spot for the homeless,” Hoffman said.

During the harsh winter months, Hoffman noticed a homeless man picking up trash and decided he’d like to build him a home.

“That was really cool you know, someone that was actually doing something for nothing,” Hoffman said. “He was out there picking up trash just to try to get a job.”

He decided to get busy, building a tiny home on property at work, only to see it later defaced by a racist slur.

“Someone had sent me a picture while I was home because they were there during the day of what someone had wrote on the door,” Hoffman said.

The “N” word, followed by the word "lover", covered the door in red writing. The profanity was presumably aimed at Hoffman’s family.

“I have a black girlfriend…and my son is also mixed race, people in the shop know about that,” he said.

Unfortunately, Hoffman said it’s not the first time racial discrimination has been an issue.

“We’ve had a lot of issues with racism in the workplace.”

Now, Hoffman is begging for change so his 3-year-old wont have to grow up in a world where race is still an issue.

