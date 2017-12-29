Claremore man admits to setting family's home on fire, police say

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- A Claremore man is behind bars, accused of setting his parents home on fire.

Claremore Police and Fire Departments responded Wednesday night to a home in the 1200 block of Easy Street. They said the flames were visible from anywhere in the neighborhood.

"The flames were up and over the top of the trees," said Sgt. John Singer with Claremore PD.

While they battled the fire, officers received a call that a man surrendered at the Rogers County Jail in connection to the fire. The man was the homeowners' son, 35-year old Jose Gonzalez Aponte.

"(He) admitted that he had lit his mom's house on fire while she was inside," Singer said.

Luckily, a neighbor alerted the woman inside and she was able to get out safely. Firefighters rescued several pets.

Now part of the home is in ruins.

Gonzalez Aponte was arrested that night on a count of first-degree arson.

"He said he was angry with his parents over some sort of domestic issue and lit the house on fire by pouring gasoline in the garage," Singer said.

Police believe right after he set the house on fire, he drove away and ended up at the Rogers County Jail.

"While it's not unheard of, it's certainly not typical," Singer said. "In this case, it is a part of mental illness that we think the suspect suffers from. He is someone we deal with on a pretty regular basis."

Claremore PD said their interactions with Gonzalez Aponte in the past have never been because of a violent crime like this.

He remains in jail in Rogers County with a $10,000 bail.

