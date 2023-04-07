Watch Now
Claremore City Council winner can't take seat after filing mistake

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The winner of Claremore City Council's Ward 2 seat won't be able to serve after a filing mistake.

Emily Chester ran to fill the Ward 2 seat and won.

It was after she won that she realized she made a mistake when filing.

Chester does not live within Ward 2, but in Ward 3.

The City of Claremore released this statement:

The City of Claremore is working to plan how to deal with this vacancy and said they will refer to the City Charter.

