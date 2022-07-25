Claremore church offers cooling station amidst heatwave

CLAREMORE, Okla. — As the heatwave continues with more triple digit heat, several cooling stations have been set up to help people find relief.

First United Methodist Church is known for helping the community no matter the season. And as we move into another week of dangerous heat, FUMC is doing it again. The FUMC cooling station opened last week in preparation for more dangerous heat.

Laurie Ault is the Community Outreach Director with FUMC. She said they opened the cooling station for those who may not have air conditioning or are just trying to get out of the heat for a while.

“We basically have some seating and water, bottled water and snacks available. And then some games and books for the children, TV. We have some cots for little ones that may need to take a nap. But basically it’s just a nice, cool place to sit and visit with neighbors," said Ault.

Ault said they haven’t been super busy but they’re ready for anyone who needs it. She said some of those who are coming are trying to avoid a big electric bill.

"There’s people that know they can’t raise that thermostat and their apartments or houses are getting to the point where it’s dangerously uncomfortable. So yes, that’s one of the motivations for people to come spend some time with us," said Ault.

It’s not just the church helping out but the entire Claremore community. For those who can’t get to the cooling station, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is offering rides plus, all the water and snacks were donated by local businesses.

Ault said the team at FUMC and everyone involved are just doing what’s asked of them.

“All that the good lord asks us to do is do what you can with what you have. And we have this building and why not use it. We have these facilities for the clothes closet and donations coming in daily, why not do it. Literally all we’re asked to do is share what we have,” said Ault.

The cooling station is located at the former Saint Andrews Church which is now the west campus of FUMC.

The address is 9472 OK-20.

The hours are 10 to 5 Monday through Friday.

For more information you can call the central campus at 918 341- 4580.