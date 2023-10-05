Claremore Chamber of Commerce hosts Leading Ladies Gala

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Several community members were honored at the Claremore Chamber of Commerce Leading Ladies Gala Wednesday evening.

The event was held in the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom at Rogers State University.

There were ten women who were honored for their contributions to the community and are leaders in various fields such as business, education and health.

2 News spoke with Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications Ashley May, who said there are so many people to celebrate in their community and they make sure each person honored is chosen in a fair way.

"It is very important to recognize all of these women we have so many outstanding females right here in Rogers County, we don't choose the winner they are all nominated by their peers or friends and we send those off to another city to be judged so it's completely fair and balanced," said May.

The gala is presented by Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, so each year there is a new focus on a health issue that impacts the community.

The topic was diabetes and the keynote speaker was Vice President and General Manager of KJRH 2 New Oklahoma Amy Calvert. She shared a personal story of how the disease impacts the life of her family.

"Tonight I stand before you often broken, worried, filled with anxiety and fear, sad, angry, but most of all hopeful," said Calvert

The event brought in 200 guests to celebrate the Leading Ladies Gala.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

