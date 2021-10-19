City requesting proposals and public comment for Evans-Fintube development in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Four developers looking to create plans for the Evans-Fintube Redevelopment site are meeting with Tulsans Tuesday night to get their input on what should be built there.

The city wants to make the area around the building the next major destination in Tulsa. It’s located about a half-mile from downtown on an 11-acre property on the eastern side of the historic greenwood district.

The site includes the USA BMX Headquarters and the 120-square foot Oklahoma Ironworks Building. The building is on the national register of historic places which could mean it is eligible for historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The site also includes several acres of undeveloped land fit for multifamily housing and hotel space. Each team will present their ideas, building plans, and community engagement opportunities this will create.

From there, community members will be encouraged to share their opinions and ask questions. Their goals are to celebrate and enhance the history of North Tulsa and the greenwood district, and implement a strong community engagement program, develop entertainment, retail and cultural space and create economic wealth-building opportunities for Greenwood and North Tulsa.

