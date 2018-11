City prepares for winter weather

TULSA - Bridges like the one near 23rd and Jackson that will become slippery tomorrow morning.

Tulsa crews say they have 64 trucks ready to hit the streets as ice and snow move in.

And they have a pretty big job to do to clear all those areas, including the bridges which can be slippery.

But they get it done pretty fast.

We are told they usually have it cleared up within 24 and 36 hours.

They also have to work long hours, many putting out 12-hour shifts.

But there's a growing problem, Tulsa's mayor says some of the city's winter fleet is on life support.

Officials say the salt has corroded parts of the trucks.

Mayor GT Bynum announced Thursday he is going to ask to renew the "Improve our Tulsa" tax plan to upgrade them.

ODOT says they have 18,000 tons of salt and sand that are at the ready...

And the turnpike authority is pre-treating bridges and overpasses this evening.

