City officials to meet with community to improve 71st Street Corridor

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council and Tulsa Planning Office say they want public input on their plans to revitalize one of the city's busiest shopping areas.

The 71st Street Corridor Revitalization Project has three main components: simplifying zoning standards, beautification, and commercial redevelopment incentives.

“So many of us shop, eat, work and enjoy life thanks to the small and national businesses that serve this area," said District 8 City Councilor Phil Larkin in a press release. "While these retailers have responsibilities in maintaining and promoting this corridor, the City does too."

The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Grand Hall of Union High School. City officials say all are welcome to attend.

