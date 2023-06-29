City officials plead with residents to not use fireworks in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Fireworks have long been illegal within Tulsa city limits, but this year, officials say it's even more important that residents follow the rules.

With lots of brush and tree limbs littering Tulsa neighborhoods and intense heat, the risk of fire danger is much higher than normal.

Illegal fireworks are anything that you would find at a fireworks stand, like sparklers, bottle rockets, pop-its, and more.

"Not only can lighting off fireworks lead to citations from the City, but the action could also lead to an increased number of fires due to large amounts of green waste sitting in people’s yards and drying up quickly," the city said in a press release.

If you are caught using fireworks, you could find yourself with a hefty fine and a court date. If you report neighbors for setting off fireworks, know that you will be asked to appear at their court date to testify.

The city also reminds the public that open burning is illegal and will be met with similar repercussions.

"Open burning refers to the burning of materials wherein products of combustion are emitted directly into the ambient air without passing through a stack or chimney from an enclosed chamber," the city said. "The burning of residential green waste is considered open burning and not a recreational fire, even if it’s in an outdoor firepit."

If you see fireworks or open burning in your neighborhood, call the Tulsa Police non-emergency number at (918) 596-9222. If fireworks are resulting in an active fire or are posing an immediate danger to the neighborhood, call 911.

Tulsa Parks is also asking people not to set off fireworks at their parks. The city is working to clean up nearly $1 million worth of damage at its 100 parks across Tulsa.

Many of the parks are not yet considered safe, but those that are will be posted on the Tulsa Parks Facebook page.

Almost every park has big piles of brush and tree limbs that could easily catch fire.



