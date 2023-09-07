City of Tulsa's night court set to start Sept. 7

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has started its Sept. 7 night court sessions, which extend the court's normal hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by two hours to 7 p.m.

The new night court will have three separate dockets at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. A Spanish interpreter is available for free as well.

This allows people who can't make normal court hours the opportunity to come in and take care of their citations. Mayor G.T. Bynum praised the courts for their extended efforts to help the community.

“Programs like night court are a testament to our commitment to providing more convenient and accessible options for interacting with the city,” Bynum said. “I want to thank our court administrator Cheri Harvell and her entire team for putting this program together.”

Anyone who has an easy fix like an expired tag, insurance, or driver's license can email their documents to nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org, and then bring them in on their court date, but they must have prior approval.

To see if you qualify for night court, you can contact the Tulsa municipal court and schedule a court date if you do. For more information, you can contact court records at 918-596-1625 during business hours or email nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.

To learn more, click here.

