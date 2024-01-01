City of Tulsa updating water cutoff policy

TULSA, Okla. — Starting Monday, Jan. 1, the City of Tulsa will update its water cutoff procedures.

Officials argue this move will save utility customers money, the city money, and labor done by city workers.

Luckily, the City says most customers won't see any changes. Those who pay their water bills on time will see no impact and their rates won't change.

These updates will only affect Tulsa residents whose water is scheduled to be shut off after not paying their bill for more than 24 days.

Tulsa's water cutoff fees and procedures have not changed since 2006.

Now, they're looking to cut back on unnecessary fees and work orders, while also giving customers struggling to pay a little more leeway.

Here's how it works.

City workers will turn off the water and lock the water meter box once the bill becomes delinquent after 24 days. That's opposed to the old practice of physically removing the water meter after 31 days of no payment.

Instead, customers can also get an extension, with the account sent to collections after 52 days without paying. In the past, that was sent to collections only after 41 days.

Locking these meter boxes prevents residents from accessing and illegally turning on their water until they pay their bill and any related fees.

On top of all this, there will be updated water cutoff fees. That's the payment to restore water once the delinquent bill's been paid.

The water cutoff fee will rise from $30 to $40. But the meter pull fee will be removed, lowering what would've been a $70 bill to just $40.

Because the city won't have to remove and then re-install water meters as much, this policy change will save them money and man-hours, in addition to the money that customers would save from not paying extra fees.

Another recent program by the city that helps customers falling behind is the Office of Financial Empowerment.

The office is designed to help Tulsans build financial stability and give them a boost when they need it most.

"We've also established partnerships with city agencies like municipal court, which allows people, if they have unpaid fines and fees, they can work with the Financial Empowerment Center to work through a payment plan, rather than facing court time or jail," Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said. "And similarly, if someone is behind on their utility bills, they can work with a financial counselor here at the Financial Empowerment Center and get on a payment plan rather than having their water turned off."

This is all part of a wider move by the city to give utility customers some financial relief and leeway with paying bills.

The city receives over 70,000 water cutoff and water meter removal orders each year, plus approximately 18,000 meter reset orders.

For more information about the new water cutoff fees and procedures proposed to begin in 2024, residents can visit www.cityoftulsa.org/utilities.

