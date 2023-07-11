City of Tulsa to help homeowners apply for storm damage repair grant

TULSA, Okla. — Many people across Green Country are still dealing with effects of the June's severe storms that created major damage. 100 mile per hour winds tore trees from the ground, downed power lines, and sent hundreds of thousands into darkness for days.

Tulsans hit hardest by that storm have a chance to get a helping hand from the city.

The City of Tulsa has received federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist those who own a home.

A homeowner in Tulsa could received up to $7,500 in grant money to make storm damage repairs.

It could help with things like electrical, plumbing, roofing, heating, air conditioning, and sewer line repair.

The best part is these grants do not require repayment.

Tuesday, city staff will be holding a workshop to help people apply.

All you need to bring is proof of income for everyone over 18 living in the home and a copy of the deed to your home.

"Our goal is that folks will show up and have their documents and if not maybe we can figure out how they can get them quickly," said Krystal Reyes the Chief Resilience Officer with the City of Tulsa. "Meet with city staff and be able to leave with an appointment for their inspection, if they are eligible, and get those repairs done hopefully in the next few weeks."

Eligibility is based on the household size and income.

In addition to proof of income and ownership, you then have to fill out the application and supporting documents in order for the application to be processed.

This all might sound overwhelming or confusing so the city is holding a workshop to help.

It's from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Regional Library.

If you can't be there, an application can be printed online. To turn it in, you can email it to winhousing@cityoftulsa.org, fax it to (918) 223-8414 or mail it back to the city.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

