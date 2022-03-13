City of Tulsa summer jobs open

TULSA, Okla — As the snow melts and the end of winter approaches, the city of Tulsa is looking ahead to the summer.

Tulsa Parks has opened up their summer job applications for their various pools and camps.

As many businesses still struggle with labor shortage, the city of Tulsa is hoping that won't be a struggle this summer as they have a new incentive.

In the summer of 2021, they only had twenty-five employees when their goal was close to fifty.

In 2022, they are hoping to have fifty to sixty staff members to run the pools and summer camps.

They have positions open for lifeguards, pool managers, pool cashiers, and camp counselors.

The City Aquatics Manager, Nick Pond, told 2 News that these positions received a pay increase which they hope will help in filling them in.

“Now camp counselors and lifeguards start at $11. Pool cashiers start at $10 and pool manager start at $13. As an incentive to returning guards we are offering a pay bump from their starting pay last season so they get bumped to the next pay grade and can for a few years", Pond said.

Pond said previously a camp counselor made $8/hr., so this gives the applicants a three dollar increase.

You can apply for a position online or at their next job fair on March 31st at The Children's Museum.

