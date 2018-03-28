City of Tulsa seeks volunteers to remove illegal signs
2:12 AM, Mar 28, 2018
1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. - The City of Tulsa is looking for volunteers to remove illegal signs and advertisements from the rights-of-way along city streets.
The city is re-launching a program, where anyone 18 years old or older may apply to become a Sign Abatement Program volunteer.
Following a background check, and training course, volunteers will have the authority to remove illegal signs along city streets and intersections. The city says this does not apply to signs placed on private property, but is generally described as a temporary sign on a stake.
Officials say there are so many signs, city staff cannot keep up with removing illegally placed signs as quickly as businesses and individuals put them up.
To apply and enroll in a course, email mrider@cityoftulsa.org to request a preferred date or receive more information. Classes are limited in size.
The upcoming training courses are:
Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 10:30 a.m.
Kendall Whittier Library, Meeting Room, 21 S. Lewis Ave.
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 9 a.m.
Reed Park Community Center, Conference Room, 4233 S. Yukon Ave.
Friday, April 6, 2018 - 1 p.m.
Martin Regional Library, Conference Room, 2601 S. Garnett Rd.
Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 9 a.m.
Hardesty Regional Library, Oak Meeting Room, 8316 E. 93rd St.
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - 6 p.m.
City Hall, 3rd Floor Theatre, 175 E. 2nd St.