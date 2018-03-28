City of Tulsa seeks volunteers to remove illegal signs

Flood Advisory issued March 28 at 2:07AM CDT expiring March 28 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 2:04AM CDT expiring March 29 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 2:04AM CDT expiring March 28 at 10:20AM CDT in effect for: Sequoyah

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 2:04AM CDT expiring March 28 at 8:56PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Delaware

Flood Warning issued March 28 at 2:04AM CDT expiring March 29 at 6:13AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Advisory issued March 27 at 8:22PM CDT expiring March 28 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee, Delaware

Flood Warning issued March 27 at 8:08PM CDT expiring March 30 at 1:36AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

Flood Warning issued March 27 at 8:08PM CDT expiring March 28 at 11:36PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Delaware

Flood Warning issued March 27 at 8:08PM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:46AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

Flash Flood Watch issued March 27 at 4:48PM CDT expiring March 29 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: McCurtain

Flood Advisory issued March 27 at 2:56PM CDT expiring March 28 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Sequoyah

Flood Advisory issued March 27 at 8:55AM CDT expiring March 29 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware

