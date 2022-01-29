City of Tulsa raises awareness of BIG tax benefit for Tulsans

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum declared Friday as “Earned Income Tax Credit” awareness day in Tulsa. The City of Tulsa and Goodwill Industries spent the day reminding families about the importance of the credit and how much money Tulsans can earn.

The tax credit is for workers with a low to moderate income. If you earn less than $58,000 per year, and are between the ages of 25 and 64, you could earn anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000.

Goodwill industries’ VITA program is partnering with the city to raise awareness about the tax credit. Experts say about %20 of households miss out on this credit every year.

“To get the credit, you have to file a tax return. That’s why we’re spreading awareness. Goodwill VITA program to offer free tax preparation services to anyone making 58,000 dollars or less,” Modi Kwanza with the Goodwill said.

Mayor Bynum hopes those federal dollars get into the pockets of Tulsans because it could add as much as $34 million to the city’s economy.

To learn more about how to make an appointment with Tulsa’s VITA program, CLICK HERE.

