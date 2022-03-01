City of Tulsa is building a new trail system on the west side

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s west side will be getting a new trail system for hiking and biking.

The City of Tulsa says the goal of building it at Bales Park is to improve the quality of life.

Bales Park, located near 61st and Union Ave., will soon be a popular destination for hikers and bikers after the city broke ground on a new trail system that the city says will have the best view of downtown Tulsa.

Right now this park just has lights and a few baseball fields but in about four months there will be more than three miles of trails to get the community out and about.

“After COVID, people were inside for so long they realized how important it is. How important our park system is,” Jeannie Cue, District 2 City Councilor, said.

This project is a team effort between the city, Bike Club Tulsa, the Tulsa Housing Authority and many other community partners who provided the $190,000 to pay for it.

It will feature trails for cyclists from beginners to intermediate as well as lessons for hikers on the ecosystems in the area.

They hope adding this will improve the quality of life in this west Tulsa neighborhood.

“Putting this kind of infrastructure close to apartments and neighborhoods supports community health,” said Mike Wozniak, Bike Club Tulsa's program manager.

City Councilor Jeannie Cue says it’s more than just getting people out to exercise, she believes it will also help reduce crime in the area.

“I think with more traffic and more investment in areas of crime it gives people pride in their city and their parks and they’re going to protect that and I see crime decreasing,” Councilor Cue said.

Even though they just broke ground, Bike Club Tulsa is already making plans.

“We’ll do some community pop-ups possibly with the Tulsa Housing Authority or the park system here," Wozniak said. "We can teach kids some mountain biking fundamentals and then use this system.”

Two News Oklahoma spoke to some people who live nearby and they say the trail system will benefit the neighborhood, especially for those with kids.

Construction should wrap up in about four months.

