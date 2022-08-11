City of Tulsa announces multimillion dollar grant to help homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — Help to combat homelessness is coming to Tulsa.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending out nearly five billion dollars in American Rescue Plan Funds to create affordable housing for people across the country.

The City of Tulsa is set to receive 6.5 million dollars in ARPA funds for the Home Investments Partnerships Program. Through the program, the City of Tulsa is offering opportunities for non-profits to submit a letter of interest for providing housing and, or ways to better serve the homeless.

"Veterans, families, domestic abuse, domestic violence, any of those groups are really the people we’re trying to serve with this 6.5 million dollars,” said Director of Housing Policy, Travis Hulse.

Hulse said the City is trusting non-profits to be creative with ideas for the funds.

"To either expand some of those programs and services they currently provide or add some additional programs and services,” said Hulse.

The HOME funds can only be used for four things. Production or preservation of affordable housing, tenant based rental assistance, supportive services or the purchase and development of a non-congregate shelter.

Hulse said this one time payment can do a lot of good for paving the way to help vulnerable Tulsans.

"I think that this money is a great opportunity to move forward with specific projects that again, can either increase the capacity some of our existing programs and services or add to kind of a different element that we don’t currently have. And really I think addressing that kind of ever growing, increasing need that you see in the city,” said Hulse.

Non-profits have until August 19th to submit their letter of interest. Hulse said the City hopes to have a set plan by the end of the year.

