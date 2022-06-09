City of Tulsa Animal Shelter to reopen June 10

TULSA, Okla. — More than a month after closing due to a second distemper outbreak the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare is reopening.

The shelter closed since May 6, 2022, after cases of canine distemper virus were detected. During the past month, TAW treated animals at the shelter and took proactive measures to prevent the spread of CDV. All dogs potentially exposed to distemper have been tested and are negative.

The shelter is reopening for adoptions starting June 10. Animal intake will also be available by appointment only starting on Monday, June 13.

Tulsa Animal Welfare public hours are 2 to 6 p.m. at 3031 N. Eerie Ave.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --